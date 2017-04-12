Bridgewater water plant begins flood control work
Water plant in Bridgewater begins $65M flood control project For an investment of $65 million, New Jersey American Water may be saving Central Jersey $1 billion. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2opv121 NJ American Water broke ground Wednesday on a new $65 million flood protection project at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant.
