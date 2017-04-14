Book returned to New Jersey library 5...

Book returned to New Jersey library 50 years later

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.

