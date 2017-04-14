Book returned to New Jersey library 50 years later
The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC