Anti-tax group now in N.J. lawmaker's corner on new Obamacare repeal | The Auditor
The Club for Growth, which has spent millions to defeat Republican lawmakers deemed not conservative enough, has changed its mind on the GOP House legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act -- and on the author of the amendment, New Jersey's Tom MacArthur . The group said it would begin running cable television ads in MacArthur's district beginning Friday to thank him for his efforts in salvaging the Republican bill that the Congressional Budget Office said would leave 24 million more Americans without health care than under current law.
