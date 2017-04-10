Another top Trump official with N.J. ...

Another top Trump official with N.J. ties | The Auditor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watches a meeting between President Donald Trump and the Fraternal Order of Police last month at the White House, (Evan Vucci It's no secret that President Donald Trump's administration is filled with New Jerseyans -- but The Auditor has discovered one whose Garden State ties are often overlooked. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has spent most of his time in Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar 9 hr Vote Out Mayer 1
South Jersey a Depressed place to live Apr 8 SJ Depressed 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC