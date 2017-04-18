Another judge seeks halt to courthous...

Another judge seeks halt to courthouse immigration arrests

Read more: New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner noted in a letter dated Wednesday to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that federal immigration officials recently arrested two people in New Jersey courthouses. The arrests could cause witnesses to stay silent or domestic abuse victims to avoid court, Rabner said.

