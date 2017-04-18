Amtrak issues blamed for Sunday NJ Transit delays
Weekend commuters got a sample of the recent delays daily NJ Transit riders have experienced in recent weeks on Sunday. Amtrak maintenance on the portal bridge and switching problems combined to create 60 minute delays on service between Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station, according to NJ Transit.
