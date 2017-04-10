'American Gangster' prosecutor pleads guilty to tax charges
A former New Jersey prosecutor portrayed by Russell Crowe in the film "American Gangster" has pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes. Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Tuesday that 79-year-old Richie Roberts pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges he failed to pay taxes going back to at least 2000.
