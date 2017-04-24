Amazon opening 3 new fulfillment centres in New Jersey
Amazon is opening up three new fulfillment centres in New Jersey at Cranbury Township, Edison and Logan Township which will create more than 2,500 full-time jobs. The employees in Cranbury and Logan centres will handle larger items such as music equipment, sports gear, and patio furniture while those at Edison will handle books, toys and kitchenware.
