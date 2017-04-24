Amazon opening 3 new fulfillment cent...

Amazon opening 3 new fulfillment centres in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Amazon is opening up three new fulfillment centres in New Jersey at Cranbury Township, Edison and Logan Township which will create more than 2,500 full-time jobs. The employees in Cranbury and Logan centres will handle larger items such as music equipment, sports gear, and patio furniture while those at Edison will handle books, toys and kitchenware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... 18 hr wow 2
Anna Harrington Apr 22 News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC