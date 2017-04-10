A Woman Says United Kept Serving a Dr...

A Woman Says United Kept Serving a Drunk Man Alcohol After He Groped Her

Read more: New York Magazine

A woman says she was groped by a "visibly drunk" man on a United Airlines flight last month and that the flight attendants continued to serve him alcohol after she complained about his behavior, the Huffington Post reports. She later submitted an official complaint, and the airline reportedly responded by sending her four $100 travel vouchers.

