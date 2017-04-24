A rejuvenated D.A.R.E. can combat opi...

A rejuvenated D.A.R.E. can combat opioid epidemic, cops say

Statewide members of the New Jersey D.A.R.E. Officers Association met on Monday at the Ocean County Police Academy. In the wake of the growing heroin and opioid epidemic, New Jersey's Drug Abuse Resistance Education - also known as D.A.R.E. - program is regaining its footing after years of neglect because of the lack of funding.

