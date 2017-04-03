7 things to know about Thursday's heavy rain and thunderstorms
Friday was a disgusting, wet day for New Jersey with rainfall totals over 4 inches in spots. Another round of heavy rain drenched the Garden State on Tuesday, with over an inch of rainfall across must of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC