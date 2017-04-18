4 charged in $800K advance fee scheme

Three men from New Jersey and one from Nevada are accused of bilking two people out of $800,000 through an advance fee scheme. Federal prosecutors have charged 54-year-old Harold Mignott of Voorhees, 64-year-old James Adkins of Hillside, 43-year-old Jerrid Douglas of Freehold and 44-year-old Roy Gillar of Las Vegas with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

