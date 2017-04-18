4 charged in $800K advance fee scheme
Three men from New Jersey and one from Nevada are accused of bilking two people out of $800,000 through an advance fee scheme. Federal prosecutors have charged 54-year-old Harold Mignott of Voorhees, 64-year-old James Adkins of Hillside, 43-year-old Jerrid Douglas of Freehold and 44-year-old Roy Gillar of Las Vegas with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|19 hr
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC