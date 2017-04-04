2 former Christie aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
Two former associates of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie - Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly - have been jailed after they were convicted for their roles in the 2013 George Washington Bridgelane-closing scandal. When he campaigned in New Hampshire he spoke as someone who understood "the cost of the community but also the human cost" of the crisis, former New Hampshire GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn told NBC News on Wednesday.
