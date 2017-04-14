14-year-old killed in South Jersey ATV crash

New Jersey State Police said Nicolas Cunningham, 14 of Southampton was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV in the area of Friendship and Patty Bowker roads just after 3:06 p.m. Cunningham was riding with a passenger when police said he lost control and hit a Kawasaki Pirate ATV being driven by another 14-year-old boy. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene after he and his passenger were ejected from the Yamaha, according to police, who said the passenger and Kawasaki driver were hospitalized at Cooper Trauma Center in Camden.

