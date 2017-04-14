14-year-old killed in South Jersey AT...

14-year-old killed in South Jersey ATV crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey State Police said Nicolas Cunningham, 14 of Southampton was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV in the area of Friendship and Patty Bowker roads just after 3:06 p.m. Cunningham was riding with a passenger when police said he lost control and hit a Kawasaki Pirate ATV being driven by another 14-year-old boy. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene after he and his passenger were ejected from the Yamaha, according to police, who said the passenger and Kawasaki driver were hospitalized at Cooper Trauma Center in Camden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC