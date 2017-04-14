14-year-old killed in South Jersey ATV crash
New Jersey State Police said Nicolas Cunningham, 14 of Southampton was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV in the area of Friendship and Patty Bowker roads just after 3:06 p.m. Cunningham was riding with a passenger when police said he lost control and hit a Kawasaki Pirate ATV being driven by another 14-year-old boy. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene after he and his passenger were ejected from the Yamaha, according to police, who said the passenger and Kawasaki driver were hospitalized at Cooper Trauma Center in Camden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC