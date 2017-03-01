You won't believe how many times this...

You won't believe how many times this accused burglar has been released

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

Ward just racked up his 10th burglary charge in New Jersey since last fall. Eight of those charges came this year after the state's new bail reform law came into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... 5 hr SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Thu Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC