What Christie, others say Taj Mahal sale means for A.C.

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie is heralding a plan for a group of investors to buy and re-open the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City as "great news" not only for the financially ailing seaside gambling town but also for New Jersey as a whole. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn announced Wednesday that he has reached a deal to sell the iconic boardwalk casino to Hard Rock International and two New Jersey investors, who plan to invest $300 million in renovating and rebranding the property.

