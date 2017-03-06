Veterans, officials celebrate opening of VA clinic in Newton
Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen shakes hands with Vietnam veterans Robert Waszut, of Ogdensburg, center, and Rudy Bethmann, of Sparta, during the grand opening of the VA New Jersey Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinic at the Norman Silbert Medical Arts Building on Monday in Newton. Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - United States Senator Cory Booker takes a selfie with a member of the public during the grand opening of the VA New Jersey Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinic at the Norman Silbert Medical Arts Building on Monday in Newton.
