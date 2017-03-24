Verona's Laura Fortgang Running For S...

Verona's Laura Fortgang Running For State Assembly

My Verona NJ

Laura Fortgang , a small business owner and resident of Verona for more than two decades, announced her candidacy as a Democrat for New Jersey state Assembly from the 26th district this morning. Her announcement sets up an unusual contested Democratic primary in the 26th district, which, in addition to Verona, also includes Fairfield, North Caldwell, and West Caldwell in Essex County; Butler, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Morris Plains, Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Rockaway in Morris County; and the Passaic County town of West Milford.

