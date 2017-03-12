Verona In Washington: Obamacare Repeal, Defense Appropriations And More
This week in Washington saw the introduction of the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, a staunch opponent of Obamacare , did not issue a statement of the Republican plan, but one of Verona's two senators, Cory Booker, did, promising to oppose the legislation "every step of the way.
