Troopers Charge Man with Assault by Auto and DWI

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Jason Kennett, 35, of Danielson, C.T., after he fled the scene of an accident that injured another driver. On Monday, March 20, at 3:50 p.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run accident southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 64.7. When troopers arrived on scene, they located an overturned Subaru and rendered aid to the driver, who suffered moderate injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey State Police.