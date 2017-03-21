Troopers Charge Man with Assault by A...

Troopers Charge Man with Assault by Auto and DWI

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey State Police

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Jason Kennett, 35, of Danielson, C.T., after he fled the scene of an accident that injured another driver. On Monday, March 20, at 3:50 p.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run accident southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 64.7. When troopers arrived on scene, they located an overturned Subaru and rendered aid to the driver, who suffered moderate injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey State Police.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 19 Camille 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 18 Bob 3
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Mar 18 Bob 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC