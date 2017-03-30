Track Edward the Egret as he makes hi...

Track Edward the Egret as he makes his epic spring flight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

"Edward the Egret," a bird hatched in the New York and New Jerseyarea , can be tracked via njaudubon.org or tinyurl.com/za9uwso . He was recently in the area of Lake Marion, South Carolina, where it was a sunny 53 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 12 hr Camille 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, 22 hr Bob 3
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... 22 hr Bob 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC