Timing of Revolutionary War house's razing was coincidental, DOT says

BELLMAWR -- The morning after their attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the demolition of the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, a group of historians awoke to find that the house had been razed at dawn . Vincent Kovlak, who helped rally residents to fight the demolition, said he received a text from Chris Perks, president of the Historical Society's board, asking him to check on the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.