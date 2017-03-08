Thomas Glade-a commended scholar

Thomas Glade-a commended scholar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The West Milford Messenger

West Milford High School senior Thomas Glade has been named a commended student and a semifinalist in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by principal Paul Gorski to this scholastically talented student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Thu Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Thu Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC