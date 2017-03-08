Thomas Glade-a commended scholar
West Milford High School senior Thomas Glade has been named a commended student and a semifinalist in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented by principal Paul Gorski to this scholastically talented student.
