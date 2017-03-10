These are the 25 top-selling cars in New Jersey
Sports cars and luxury brands may still be the dream of capitalism, and pick-up trucks and big honkin' may still be the dream of your average Texan. But according to data provided by to NJ.com by Kelley Blue Book, New Jerseyans remain a practical people when it comes to car buying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|18 hr
|Doug
|2
|corey racist booker
|18 hr
|Doug
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|18 hr
|Doug
|4
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Thu
|Donna enlish
|994
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 19
|Camille
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC