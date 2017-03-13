These 88 NJ schools had lead in water...

These 88 NJ schools had lead in water - 'Poland Springs' not real fix, activists say

A new report by Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center calls for comprehensive action on testing and remediating lead-contaminated drinking water in schools and communities across the Garden State. The report, which gives New Jersey a grade of C-, also documents the health effects of exposure to lead, especially in children.

