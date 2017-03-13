These 88 NJ schools had lead in water - 'Poland Springs' not real fix, activists say
A new report by Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center calls for comprehensive action on testing and remediating lead-contaminated drinking water in schools and communities across the Garden State. The report, which gives New Jersey a grade of C-, also documents the health effects of exposure to lead, especially in children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Thu
|Espionage Norcross
|1
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Wed
|Samuel
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Wed
|Tyrone
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC