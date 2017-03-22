The mob used loopholes to make N.J. r...

The mob used loopholes to make N.J. recycling a dirty business, state finds

2017-03-22

TRENTON -- Despite decades of reforms to New Jersey's waste-hauling industry, commercial recycling in the Garden State remains a dirty business tinged with mob ties and public corruption, a state investigation found. The State Commission of Investigation, an independent state watchdog, followed a trail of records and interviewed witnesses tied to the state's recycling industry, finding "dirt brokers" and other players with organized crime ties exploiting regulatory loopholes and a lack of oversight.

