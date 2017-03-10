the Mills at Jersey Gardens Hosts New...

the Mills at Jersey Gardens Hosts New Jersey Youth Symphony's 33rd Annual Playathon

The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey's largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, is proud to once again host New Jersey Youth Symphony's Annual Playathon! Students from Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' Performing Arts School, Paterson Music Project and New Jersey Youth Symphony will present the 33rd Annual Playathon Music Fest at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth on Sunday, April 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Performances by students of the Performing Arts School and Paterson Music Project lead up to the heart of the event, when nearly 500 members of the New Jersey Youth Symphony perform as one orchestra at the mall's Center Court.

