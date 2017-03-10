The Latest: Tidal flooding hits Atlantic City from storm
Parts of Atlantic City and other towns in southern New Jersey are dealing with tidal flooding from the winter nor'easter. A homeowner posted video on Twitter of water streaming down their block and one major roadway was closed due to the flooding.
