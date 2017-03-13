The Latest: Strong winds fell wind turbine in Rhode Island
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says the wind knocked over the turbine at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett on Tuesday. It's owned by the state Department of Environmental Management.
