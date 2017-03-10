The Latest: Storm disrupts some elections in New Hampshire
The winter storm pelting the northeast with snow, sleet and high winds is disrupting some local elections in New Hampshire. Tuesday is New Hampshire's traditional Town Meeting Day, when voters in more than 100 communities elect boards of selectman, library trustees and other local positions.
