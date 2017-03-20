The Daily Rundown: Monday, March 20

The Daily Rundown: Monday, March 20

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

The Daily Rundown: Monday, March 20 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mHM7Gd The Midland School is an approved private special education school dedicated to the individual, academic, social, emotional and career education needs of children, adolescents and young adults, ages 5 through 21, with developmental disabilities. Officers with the Monroe Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey's UDrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Sun Camille 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Sat Bob 3
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Sat Bob 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC