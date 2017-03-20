The Daily Rundown: Monday, March 20
The Daily Rundown: Monday, March 20 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mHM7Gd The Midland School is an approved private special education school dedicated to the individual, academic, social, emotional and career education needs of children, adolescents and young adults, ages 5 through 21, with developmental disabilities. Officers with the Monroe Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey's UDrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Sun
|Camille
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Sat
|Bob
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Sat
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC