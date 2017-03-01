Strong storms and record warmth expected across NJ Wednesday
We did it, New Jersey! We made it to March! Wednesday marks the first day of "climatological Spring" - we use full calendar months to calculate seasonal statistics in the meteorology and climatology world, as it just makes the math easier. The Vernal Equinox, the official start of Spring, will occur on March 20 at 6:29 a.m. EDT .
