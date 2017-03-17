Stella breaches Inlet sea wall
Borough officials are working to come up with a plan to repair the sea wall at the Manasquan Inlet, after this week's storm left a breach in the metal wall. The pounding surf and high winds during Tuesday's storm enlarged a small gap in the wall, leaving an opening where water is spilling into Loughran Point.
