State not responsible for $80M toxic ...

State not responsible for $80M toxic waste cleanup in Old Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey isn't on the hook for part of an $80 million toxic waste cleanup along the Raritan Bay, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday. In a 6-1 decision, the high court wrote the state can't be held liable retroactively under a state law passed after the contamination occurred in the early 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... 18 hr SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mon Frank 4
Free moneyyy Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Sun Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 25 NJ Residents 5
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC