State not responsible for $80M toxic waste cleanup in Old Bridge
New Jersey isn't on the hook for part of an $80 million toxic waste cleanup along the Raritan Bay, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday. In a 6-1 decision, the high court wrote the state can't be held liable retroactively under a state law passed after the contamination occurred in the early 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|18 hr
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mon
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Sun
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 25
|NJ Residents
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC