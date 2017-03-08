Snowstorm to hit hard during Friday morning commute in N.J.
The exact timing of the storm is not set in stone, but it's looking likely that Old Man Winter will be making a mess of Friday morning's commute in northern and central New Jersey. A storm system that's approaching New Jersey is expected to bring some light rain to the region late Thursday night and in the hours just after midnight, forecasters say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|8 hr
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|8 hr
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Wed
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Mar 2
|Jim
|2
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Feb 28
|Neveh
|993
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC