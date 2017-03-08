Snowstorm to hit hard during Friday m...

Snowstorm to hit hard during Friday morning commute in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The exact timing of the storm is not set in stone, but it's looking likely that Old Man Winter will be making a mess of Friday morning's commute in northern and central New Jersey. A storm system that's approaching New Jersey is expected to bring some light rain to the region late Thursday night and in the hours just after midnight, forecasters say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job 8 hr Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records 8 hr Greg 1
corey racist booker Wed Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a... Mar 4 SOS God 1
New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt Mar 2 Jim 2
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Feb 28 Neveh 993
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC