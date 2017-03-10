Snow day! The latest from New Jersey's roads
The blizzard of 2017 arrived right on time with snow falling across North and Central Jersey and a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet and along the shore. "We'll probably see South Jersey flip flop between rain and sleet/snow throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|13 hr
|Black News
|1
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
|Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in...
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|4
|Injustice in Jersey - save is God fe Norcross a...
|Mar 4
|SOS God
|1
|New Jersey courts and judges most corrupt
|Mar 2
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC