Sick as a dog, but stuck at work? 1M New Jerseyans have no choice | Opinion
The Department of Health reported 10,995 confirmed influenza cases between Oct. 7, 2016 and March 18, 2017, compared to 3,662 cases for the same period last year. Eleven counties - Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren - report "high" influenza activity; the remaining ten counties report "moderate" activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|3 hr
|Donna enlish
|994
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 19
|Camille
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Mar 18
|Bob
|3
|Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|2
|Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records
|Mar 9
|Greg
|1
|corey racist booker
|Mar 8
|Mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC