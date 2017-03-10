Sick as a dog, but stuck at work? 1M New Jerseyans have no choice | Opinion

The Department of Health reported 10,995 confirmed influenza cases between Oct. 7, 2016 and March 18, 2017, compared to 3,662 cases for the same period last year. Eleven counties - Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren - report "high" influenza activity; the remaining ten counties report "moderate" activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.