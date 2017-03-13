Should the federal government be prov...

Should the federal government be providing heating subsidies for dead people?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

President Trump's budget cuts funding for the LIHEAP program, which pays for heating and air conditioning bills for poor people. And rich people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross using cyber company to manipulate Seac... Thu Espionage Norcross 1
George Norcross referred to as an aging relic, Mar 15 Samuel 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 15 Tyrone 2
Christie expunged Kushnerfor a job Mar 9 Greg 1
News Christie: Let's expunge ex-cons' criminal records Mar 9 Greg 1
corey racist booker Mar 8 Mike 2
News Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in... Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC