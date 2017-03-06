Should breast pumps be tax-free? N.J. is considering it
TRENTON -- Breast pumps and related supplies and services would become tax-free in New Jersey under a bill that cleared its first legislative hurdle Monday. Currently, sales and use taxes are imposed on purchases of the pump and fees to repair and maintain related devices.
