Sessions: New Jersey 'sanctuary cities' risk losing federal grants

Sixteen New Jersey cities and three counties are at risk of losing federal funding because of their status as so-called sanctuary cities, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday. Sessions says that any American city that refuses to comply with federal immigration laws risk losing all grants they revived through the U.S. Office of Justice.

