See where your town ranks on this list of the best NJ spots for families
Looking for the right spot in New Jersey to raise a family? Plenty of factors go into making that determination, but a new list from New Jersey Family does a lot of the work for you. Taking into account school district quality, crime rates, affordability, commute times, access to hospitals and other important factors, the site ranked 511 New Jersey municipalities on their ability to be a great place for families to live.
