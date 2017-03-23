Rutgers Expands Treatment for Substan...

Rutgers Expands Treatment for Substance Abuse and Mood Disorders

In response to a growing need to provide specialized treatment for mood disorders and substance abuse, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care recently opened four intensive outpatient programs to provide behavioral health care to specialty populations. The programs, licensed by the New Jersey Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, focus on mood and anxiety disorders in Edison, women's addiction in New Brunswick and Newark, and co-occurring mental health and addiction issues in Newark.

