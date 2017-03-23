Rutgers Expands Treatment for Substance Abuse and Mood Disorders
In response to a growing need to provide specialized treatment for mood disorders and substance abuse, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care recently opened four intensive outpatient programs to provide behavioral health care to specialty populations. The programs, licensed by the New Jersey Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, focus on mood and anxiety disorders in Edison, women's addiction in New Brunswick and Newark, and co-occurring mental health and addiction issues in Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free moneyyy
|2 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|2 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|2 hr
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|2 hr
|Jim
|3
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|21 hr
|Forever wuTang
|3
|George Norcross referred to as an aging relic,
|Sat
|NJ Residents
|5
|corey racist booker
|Mar 23
|Doug
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC