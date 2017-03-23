Route 1 exit from Route 95 north/295 ...

Route 1 exit from Route 95 north/295 south to close completely Saturday

Both the north and southbound ramps at exit 67 for Route 1 from Route 95 North/Route 295 South will close Friday night at 10 p.m. and remain closed all day on Saturday into the evening, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, to allow for the installation of deck panels on an overpass as part of an ongoing $4 million maintenance project. The southbound ramp has been closed since January and will remain closed until at least mid-April , according to spokesman Kevin Israel, who said the weekend closure is key to finishing the first part of the project.

