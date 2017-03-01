Revolutionary War-era home demolished...

Revolutionary War-era home demolished for highway project

A Revolutionary War-era farmhouse that had been blocking a $900 million New Jersey interchange reconstruction project has been demolished. The state Department of Transportation says the house was in such poor condition it didn't meet historic designation requirements.

