'Revolution!' Comes to West Cape May Elementary School

Spies, intrigue, tea thrown overboard, and how General Washington spent the winter of 1778 - it's all part of "Revolution!," a compilation of nine short plays written by fifth and sixth graders under the guidance of their teacher, Ms. Calabro at West Cape May Elementary School, and Gayle Stahlhuth, artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company .

