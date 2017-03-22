Residents talk environment
By Meghan Byers NEWTON - Approximately 100 Northwest New Jersey residents gathered at Sussex County Community College on Tuesday night to air their concerns regarding the environment – not to their own representatives, but to State Assemblyman Tim Eustace from Bergen County, who is chair of the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee. Susan Williams, herself chair of the Skylands Group of the New Jersey Sierra Club, arranged the community meeting with Eustace after she was unable to find support from local legislators.
