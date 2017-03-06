Republican Steps Up to Challenge Senator Greenstein in NJ's 14th Legislative District
On Tuesday morning, Hamilton Councilwoman Ileana Schirmer announced during an interview on NJ's 101.5 that she will be challenging state Senator Linda Greenstein in New Jersey's 14th legislative district. Greenstein is a Democrat while Schirmer is a Republican.
