Republican Senate Challenger Announce...

Republican Senate Challenger Announced in New Jersey's 38th Legislative District

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

New Jersey's 38th legislative district is currently represented by State Senator Bob Gordon, Assemblyman Tim Eustace and Assemblyman Joe Lagana, all Democrats. This November, however, Republicans are planning to pour significant effort into the once-competitive district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Tue Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC