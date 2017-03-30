Reports: Deadly shooting at Turnpike ...

Reports: Deadly shooting at Turnpike service area

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

Reports: Deadly shooting at Turnpike service area The Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound is closed because of police activity. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2oDBkOu At 2:56 p.m., the state Department of Transportation issued an alert saying that the service area is closed because of "police department activity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Wed Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC