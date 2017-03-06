Rate Counsel Releases Newly Updated Consumer Assistance Handbook
The New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, which advocates for consumers in utility rate cases, announced the release of a new edition of its award-winning Consumer Assistance Handbook. The handbook gives answers to utility-related questions and concerns, provides information on consumer utility rights, and tips to help consumers save money.
